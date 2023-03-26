Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.56.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

