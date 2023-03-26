Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Crown Castle makes up about 1.5% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.10.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

