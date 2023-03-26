Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,152 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,152 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,000,330,000 after purchasing an additional 638,015 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 105,574 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

