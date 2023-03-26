Retirement Planning Group Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 102.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL opened at $120.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.58 and its 200-day moving average is $115.87. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

