Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 4.0% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $40,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CAT opened at $217.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.
In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
