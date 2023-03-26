Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 4.0% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $40,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $217.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.