Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 65,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 44,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 43,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 364,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

T stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

