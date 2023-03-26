Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,358,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.23.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

