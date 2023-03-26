Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,687 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 29,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

PFE opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.