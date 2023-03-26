Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.65 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Block were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Block by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 200,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 1,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Block Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE SQ opened at $60.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,361 shares of company stock worth $22,613,175. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Block



Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

