Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CAO Sells 109 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Mccalman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $247.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.90.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 26.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.07.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.