Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 43,808 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $93.73 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

