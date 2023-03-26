Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.19.

Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %

ADBE opened at $374.96 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.84 and its 200-day moving average is $333.86. The company has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

