Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Boosted by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,984 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 3.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.19.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $374.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.86. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

