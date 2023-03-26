Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $160.36 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.75.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

