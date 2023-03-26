Retirement Planning Group Sells 13,475 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.28% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

PXF stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

