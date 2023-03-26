Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.36 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 4.8% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $150.67 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $137.81 and a one year high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.05 and a 200-day moving average of $155.40.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

