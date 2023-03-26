Scott Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,779,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,346,000 after purchasing an additional 96,946 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after buying an additional 155,326 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,290,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,340,000 after buying an additional 36,144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,247,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 959,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after buying an additional 61,092 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

