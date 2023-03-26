4,637 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after buying an additional 1,413,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after buying an additional 432,479 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after buying an additional 244,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after buying an additional 238,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after buying an additional 139,777 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

