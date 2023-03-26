Scott Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $310.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

