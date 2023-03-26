Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,815 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $26,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FNDX stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

