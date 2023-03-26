Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $128.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

