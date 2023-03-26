Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 6.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $15,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,829,000 after buying an additional 2,264,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after buying an additional 3,058,643 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,672,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after buying an additional 260,857 shares during the period. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,145,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,119,000 after buying an additional 130,503 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

