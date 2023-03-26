Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of UL opened at $51.39 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $52.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

