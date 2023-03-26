Aries Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.33.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $206.01 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

