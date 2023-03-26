Aries Wealth Management Buys 170 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

MMM stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.62.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

