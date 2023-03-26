Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 4,462 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Shell by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 0.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 0.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

SHEL opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

