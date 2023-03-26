Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 401.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $152.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.12. The firm has a market cap of $345.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $153.64.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

