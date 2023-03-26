Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Diageo were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64,418 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 881,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,126,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $179.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.60.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.81) to GBX 2,750 ($33.77) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.42) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.26) to GBX 4,200 ($51.58) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.