Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $267.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

