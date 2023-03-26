PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 135.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $197.53 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.64. The company has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

