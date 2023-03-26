Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,833 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.74 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

