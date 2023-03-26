Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 12,814 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,816,000 after purchasing an additional 114,194 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

