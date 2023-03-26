Applied Capital LLC Buys 5,665 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,355 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF opened at $42.72 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.