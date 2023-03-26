Applied Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Applied Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after buying an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,020,000. WorthPointe LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

