Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 339,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 169,965 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 155,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

