Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,256,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,263 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,737,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,514 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,904,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $109.79.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.