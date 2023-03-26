Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Raised by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

