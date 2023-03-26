Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 14,279 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $236.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.00 and a 200-day moving average of $224.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

