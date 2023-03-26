JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 156.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,196 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.9% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

