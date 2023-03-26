Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,279 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 224.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

