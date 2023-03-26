Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Raises Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2,746,900.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,469 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY opened at $82.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.