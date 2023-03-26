Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,046 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.52 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
