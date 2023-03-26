Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Invests $71,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.