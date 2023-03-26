Marion Wealth Management Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after buying an additional 128,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $217.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.84. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

