Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $90.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day moving average is $84.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

