IGM Biosciences (IGMS) to Release Earnings on Monday

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IGMS opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $658.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 54.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 90.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

