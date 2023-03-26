IGM Biosciences (IGMS) to Release Earnings on Monday

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th.
Shares of IGMS opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $658.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.15.
In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,114.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
