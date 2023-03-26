CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, March 27th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.