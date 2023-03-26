CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, March 27th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $10.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.