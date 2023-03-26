Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 815 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

