Berkshire Grey (BGRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, March 27th.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGRY opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Berkshire Grey has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the first quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.