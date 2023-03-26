BM Technologies (BMTX) to Release Earnings on Monday

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th.
BM Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %
NYSE:BMTX opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of -0.03. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on BM Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BM Technologies Company Profile
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
See Also
