BM Technologies (BMTX) to Release Earnings on Monday

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th.

BM Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:BMTX opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of -0.03. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on BM Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BM Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BM Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BM Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in BM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BM Technologies by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.